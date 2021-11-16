BARRIE -- Britney Spears said she celebrated the ending of her conservatorship with her “first glass of champagne” over the weekend.

In an Instagram post shared Monday, the 39-year-old singer said she had an “amazing weekend” adding that she “felt like I was on cloud nine the whole time.”

On Friday, L.A. judge Brenda Penny terminated Spears’ nearly 14-year-long conservatorship of estate and person.

In the post, Spears said she had her first glass of champagne “at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen” on Friday.

“I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months!” she wrote.

Spears also thanked her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, saying he has “truly turned my life around.”

“I’m forever thankful for that,” she wrote.

In September, Spears’ father, James Spears, filed to end the court conservatorship which controlled his daughter’s life and money for 13 years.

During a hearing in June, Spears gave an impassioned speech, describing the restrictions under the conservatorship as “abusive.”

She told the court: “I just want my life back.”

In the Instagram post Monday, Spears said it was a “sight” to see so many people celebrating her victory.

“I love my fans so much,” she wrote.

Shortly after the conservatorship was terminated by Penny on Friday, Spears tweeted, calling it the “best day ever.”

The singer shared a video of her fans dancing and celebrating the news.

“I think I’m gonna cry for the rest of the day !!!” she wrote.