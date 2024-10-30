Entertainment

    • Olivia Rodrigo revisits 'terrifying' moment she fell through hole in stage while performing

    Olivia Rodrigo performing in California in August. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Olivia Rodrigo performing in California in August. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Olivia Rodrigo has had a big world tour that she said has been fun - despite an accident that made headlines.

    During a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” he brought up the fact that Rodrigo “handled it like a pro” after she fell through a hole on the stage while performing earlier this month in Melbourne, Australia.

    Fallon then shared the video of the fall.

    “Oh my God, that was fun! I’m ok! Wow, sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage. That’s alright,” Rodrigo told the audience.

    She smiled big after Fallon showed the video and even chuckled a bit.

    “It was really scary.” Rodrigo said. “Watching the video back is pretty terrifying. I mean the show must go on, that’s showbiz baby.”

    She said it was “actually kind of a beautiful thing” having happened after Rodrigo, who is part Filipino, had just visited the Philippines.

    “I was thinking about my family and my heritage and my relatives and I fell and I was like all shaken up,” she said. “I went to the hospital after. Nothing happened but they just wanted to make sure I didn’t have a concussion.”

    The male nurse who helped her in the hospital was Filipino, Rodrigo said, and just happened to have the same name as her grandfather, who had passed away a few months before.

    “So I was like wow that was [her grandfather] looking out for me,” she said. “Making sure I didn’t get hurt and so I’m really happy it happened. I think it’s a beautiful story.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    B.C. judge halts woman's medically assisted death

    A B.C. judge took the extraordinary measure of preventing a woman's medically assisted death, issuing an 11th-hour court order to halt the procedure, according to documents filed over the weekend.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News