Entertainment

    • Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are now married

    Olivia Munn and John Mulaney attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 10, 2024. (Michael Tran / AFP / Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Olivia Munn and John Mulaney attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 10, 2024. (Michael Tran / AFP / Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Congratulations are in order for John Mulaney and Olivia Munn.

    The couple got married over the weekend in a simple and intimate ceremony, a source close to Mulaney told People. CNN has confirmed the news.

    The ceremony took place at a friend’s home in New York state. Only the couple’s son and a witness were in attendance.

    The actor and comedian initially met at Seth Meyers’s 2013 wedding, and they started dating in the spring of 2021.

    That September, Mulaney announced that he and Munn were expecting a baby while visiting Meyers’s show “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

    “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible,” he told Meyers at the time. “And we’re having a baby together.”

    In December 2021, Munn shared a photo of their newborn, and revealed his name in a post on Instagram.

    “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays,” the “X-Men: Apocalypse” star captioned the post.

