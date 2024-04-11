Entertainment

    • O.J. Simpson has died, family says

    O.J. Simpson pictured in this 2007 file photo. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus, Pool) O.J. Simpson pictured in this 2007 file photo. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus, Pool)
    O.J. Simpson has died, his family said in a post on social media on Thursday.

    “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” reads the post on X. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

    This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

     

