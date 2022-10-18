NYC Restaurant owner says James Corden apologized for 'abusive' behaviour toward staff

A New York City restaurateur briefly banned comedian James Corden after he alleged the late-night host was “extremely nasty” to his staff on two occasions.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Keith McNally said he gave Corden an “86” as a customer, meaning he was no longer welcome at his restaurant, Balthazar.

"James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago," McNally said in an Instagram post.

Corden has since apologized to the restaurateur, McNally wrote in a light-hearted follow-up post.

"So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar," he said. "No, of course not. But... anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar. So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven."

CTVNews.ca has yet to hear from Corden’s representatives for comment on the allegations.

McNally initially wrote on Instagram that Corden visited the restaurant in June where he was "extremely nasty" to the staff after he found a hair in the food. McNally prefaced his post by saying, "although this is diabolical, it happens very occasionally in all restaurants."

"Corden was extremely nasty to (manager) G, and said: 'Get us another round of drinks this second and also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I [won't] write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that,'"McNally claims.

During Corden’s most recent visit on Oct. 9, McNally says the comedian sent back his wife’s egg yolk omelette after finding remnants of egg whites in it. The staff mistakenly remade the dish with a side of fries instead of salad, after which McNally alleged that Corden began yelling.

"You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!,' McNally wrote.

The manager apologized to Corden and offered champagne to his table.

Corden has yet to publicly address McNally's claims.