Nunavut plans to support Inuit language, culture with new music industry association

Thor Simonsen is seen in an undated handout photo. (Nunavut Music / THE CANADIAN PRESS / HO) Thor Simonsen is seen in an undated handout photo. (Nunavut Music / THE CANADIAN PRESS / HO)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social