Nunavut plans to support Inuit language, culture with new music industry association

IQALUIT, Nunavut -

Nunavut musicians have a music industry association to call their own.

Organizers of Nunavut Music say the non-profit will work to support industry professionals, build careers and strengthen Inuit language and culture.

They say Nunavut was the only Canadian province or territory without an official music industry association until now.

Founding members include the Qaggiavuut Society, Alianait Arts Festival and Iqaluit Music Society.

Thor Simonsen, a long-time supporter of Nunavut's music industry, will be its executive director.

Simonsen, who grew up in Iqaluit and is based in Ottawa, has worked previously as a professional musician, music producer, instructor and record label executive.

Nunavut Music was founded in December 2022 and says a number of programs and services will be announced this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2023