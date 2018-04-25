

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Grammy-nominated conductor Noel Edison has resigned as artistic director of the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

In a statement, the TMC says its board of directors has received and accepted his resignation.

Last month the TMC announced it had placed Edison on a personal leave of absence while it investigated the allegations.

In a joint statement with the Elora Singers choir in southwestern Ontario, the TMC said they had received letters of complaint "from third parties" regarding his behaviour.

Both organizations also said they launched an independent third-party investigation.

Dean Artists Management, which represents Edison, said Wednesday that it had "no comment."