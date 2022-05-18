No more streaming-only debuts for Oscar hopefuls
The Oscars are getting back to normal, eligibility-wise. After two years of pandemic-related adjustments, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday that Oscar hopefuls will once again have to launch their films in movie theaters.
Qualifying films are allowed to premiere "day and date" in movie theaters and on a streaming service, but their theatrical run must go for a minimum of seven consecutive days with at least one showing a day in one of six approved major metropolitan areas. The locations are still Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta and the San Francisco Bay Area.
The rules and changes for the 95th Academy Awards in 2023 were approved by the organization's board of governors at their most recent meeting, where they determined the eligibility window would return to the standard calendar year. The board also said that individual films may submit no more than three songs for the best original song award.
The organization also distributed updated guidelines for award campaigns to "maintain a high degree of fairness and transparency" in how film companies and individuals promote eligible films for awards. Those guideline focus on promotions, screenings, contacting members and hospitality.
One rule says that, "no promotional materials, or anything of value, may be given to members at screenings or otherwise." Another specifies that prior to nominations, no promotional materials, or anything of value, may be given to members at screenings or otherwise" and after nominations until polls close, "screenings may not include any receptions, entertainment, complimentary food and beverage, or other hospitality."
It also limits the number of emails members can receive about a specific film per week and says that music branch members may not directly contact other members of the music branch to promote the nomination of any song or score. Nor should music branch members attend any screenings or events with live performances of eligible music.
The academy reiterated that members should make decisions "based solely on the artistic and technical merits of the eligible films and achievements." Consequences for violating the guidelines include disqualification and possible suspension or expulsion from the academy.
The 95th Oscars will be held in Los Angeles on March 12.
Portugal identifies five monkeypox infections, Spain has eight suspected cases
Portuguese authorities said on Wednesday they had identified five cases of rare monkeypox infection and Spain's health services are testing eight potential cases after Britain put Europe on alert for the virus.
Chantel Moore shot by N.B. police officer in chest, abdomen and leg, inquest hears
The pathologist who conducted an autopsy on Chantel Moore says the 26-year-old Indigenous woman was shot twice in the chest, once in the abdomen and once in her left leg.
DEVELOPING | 'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
'Most horrific': Alberta First Nation investigating after remains of children found
Saddle Lake Cree Nation in eastern Alberta is 'actively researching and investigating' the deaths of at least 200 residential school children who never came home, as remains are being found in unmarked grave sites.
Worry, buyer's remorse high as real estate market slowdown materializes
A wave of buyer's remorse is taking shape in several heated real estate markets, after housing prices started dropping and the number of sales slowed over the last two months.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
Prince Charles, Camilla visit Ukrainian church in Ottawa on second day of royal tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, lit candles and listened to a prayer service on Wednesday inside a gilded Ukrainian Orthodox cathedral in Ottawa, while congregants and onlookers waved blue-and-yellow flags and Union Jacks outside.
'Please' before 'cheese': Answers to your royal etiquette questions
Etiquette expert Julie Blais Comeau answers your questions about how to address the royal couple, how to dress if you're meeting them, and whether or not you can ask for a selfie.
RCMP incident commander says radio service a challenge during N.S. mass shooting
A retired RCMP officer who led much of the response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia testified today that spotty radio service posed challenges as Mounties chased a murderous suspect.
'Cougar' spotted in Vancouver neighbourhood was actually a large house cat: police
Police were called to a Vancouver neighbourhood for reports of a cougar sighting in the area. What they found was something else.
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd killing
A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd.
-
Lawmaker's arrest is latest sex claim to roil U.K. Parliament
A U.K. Conservative lawmaker was released on bail Wednesday while police investigate allegations of rape and sexual assault against him, the latest in a series of sexual misconduct allegations that have led some to label Britain's Parliament a toxic workplace.
China: No information provided about March plane crash
China said Wednesday that U.S. investigators haven't released any information about the cause of a China Eastern Airlines jetliner crash in March after The Wall Street Journal reported its flight data recorder indicated someone pushed the Boeing 737-800 into a steep dive.
Doctor who fought gunman remembered as epitome of kindness
He was known by all as simply Dr. John, the quiet, calm physician who mentored kids in Kung Fu, finding time between patient appointments to encourage people to learn self-defense. So it was no surprise to friends and colleagues that John Cheng spent his final moments saving others by rushing a gunman who opened fire on a Southern California church of mostly older Taiwanese people, including Cheng's recently widowed mother.
-
Belarus expands death penalty law, ups threat to opposition
Belarus on Wednesday expanded the death penalty law to include "attempted terrorism," in a move that could radically ramp up the government's pressure on the country's beleaguered opposition.
Investigators reveal Casey White and Vicky White paid someone US$100 to book their hotel room
Casey White and Vicky White paid a man to help them book an Indiana hotel room during their time on the run after the inmate and corrections officer slipped away from an Alabama jail, setting off an 11-day manhunt.
Trudeau says Ottawa watching Quebec's proposed changes to language law 'carefully'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is watching 'carefully' how Quebec's Bill 96 is playing out provincially and respects the freedom of members of Parliament to protest it.
-
Conservative finance critic says Poilievre's bid to fire Macklem hurts party's economic cred
Conservative finance critic Ed Fast says he believes Pierre Poilievre's pitch to fire the Bank of Canada governor over the country's record-high inflation rate hurts the party's credibility on economic issues.
-
Judge suspends Michigan's dormant 1931 abortion ban
A judge on Tuesday suspended Michigan's dormant, decades-old ban on abortion, which means the procedure would not be illegal in the state even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its historic Roe v. Wade decision.
-
Federal judge strikes down Tennessee bathroom signage law
A federal judge on Tuesday struck down Tennessee's first-of-its-kind law requiring businesses to post special signs if they allow transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice.
Women are almost twice as likely to be trapped in a car after a crash: study
A new study out of the United Kingdom has found that women are almost twice as likely as men to be trapped in a vehicle after a crash.
Dusty demise for NASA Mars lander in July; power dwindling
A NASA spacecraft on Mars is headed for a dusty demise.
-
'A pretty amazing phenomenon': Giant ice shoves form on Lake Winnipeg
Even though it is spring, some Manitobans were in for a cool surprise over the weekend as ice piled up on the shore of Lake Winnipeg, creating what looked like giant hills of ice.
-
Happy is an Asian elephant. But is she also a person?
She has four limbs, expressive eyes and likes to stroll through greenery in New York City. Happy, by species, is an Asian elephant. But is she also a person? That's the question before New York's highest court Wednesday.
Amber Heard's friend says she saw bruises inflicted by Depp
A friend of actor Amber Heard testified Wednesday that she saw the bruises and cuts left in the aftermath of multiple incidents of abuse inflicted by Heard's ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
-
Sharp drop in retailers helps pull Wall Street indexes lower
Stocks fell sharply in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday, led by led by steep drops in retailers as Target plunged after issuing a grim quarterly earnings report.
-
Loblaw to adopt Ukrainian spelling of chicken Kyiv for frozen dish
One of Canada's largest supermarket chains is taking a small but meaningful step to signal its support for Ukraine as the country defends itself against Russia's invasion.
Canada's inflation rate hits three-decade high of 6.8 per cent: StatCan
The cost of nearly everything at the grocery store continued to climb higher to push the annual inflation rate up in April.
Yumi Nu’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover, Jordan Peterson comments spark body acceptance conversation
Advocates are standing up for body acceptance after the latest Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover was met with hate comments for featuring plus-sized model Yumi Nu.
-
Quebec teen breaks national record for fastest Rubik's cube solve while blindfolded
A Quebec teen has broken a national record for the fastest time to solve a Rubik's cube while wearing a blindfold.
-
Ontario retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA'. This is what she got
A retiree in Ontario has just purchased what is being called the 'cheapest home in the GTA'—a caboose located on a commercially zoned parking lot near Milton.
U.S. soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men
The U.S. Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men's and women's teams equally, making the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise both sexes matching money.
-
Girmay out of Giro after eye injury caused by prosecco cork
An accident with a prosecco cork while celebrating his historic stage victory at the Giro d'Italia forced Biniam Girmay to pull out of the race on Wednesday.
-
Flames, Oilers bring potent offences to second-round NHL playoff series
Two potent offences clash in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal starting Wednesday in Calgary.
Nearly 43,000 people died on U.S. roads last year, agency says
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home.
-
N.S. gas prices jump by 9.5 cents; price of diesel to be adjusted at midnight
Tuesday was another record-breaking day for gas prices in Nova Scotia after they jumped by 9.5 cents overnight -- just four days after they had reached $2 per litre in some parts of the province.