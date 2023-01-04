No foul play in Jeremy Renner's snow tractor injury: sheriff
The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a "tragic accident," the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday.
The 51-year-old "Avengers" star was seriously hurt when he was run over by his own snowcat after using it to free a vehicle driven by a family member that became stuck in 3 feet (0.9 meters) of fresh mountain snow on New Year's Day, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said.
An investigation is continuing but there were no signs of foul play or any indication Renner was impaired at the time of the Sunday morning incident, Balaam told reporters.
"At this point in the investigation ... we believe this is a tragic accident," the sheriff said. "He was being a great neighbor and he was plowing those roads for his neighbors."
The accident left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries, according to a publicist and sheriff's officials who said Renner was flown by medical helicopter about 25 miles (40 kilometers) to a Reno hospital.
About the same time reporters were gathering with Balaam on Tuesday, Renner posted an Instagram photo of himself in a hospital bed and a message, missing an apostrophe.
"Thank you all for your kind words," it said. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."
Balaam said Renner had used his Pistenbully snow groomer, a 7-ton vehicle he owns, to tow another personal vehicle that had become snowbound on a private road he shares with neighbors.
"After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his (snowcat) to speak to his family member," Balaam said. "The Pistenbully started to roll. In an effort to stop (it), Mr. Renner attempts to climb back into the driver's seat. It's at this point that Mr. Renner is run over."
The sheriff said the snowcat was impounded and is being examined by investigators "for any mechanical failure and why it started to roll."
"He was helping someone stranded in the snow," Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal Monday night. She said she and the actor are friends and that she was called about the accident shortly after it happened near the Mt. Rose Highway that connects Reno to Lake Tahoe.
"He is always helping others," the mayor told the newspaper.
Balaam said Tuesday that it took first responders from Reno more than 30 minutes to traverse the several miles of snowy road to reach Renner on the private road off the highway.
As many as 20 vehicles had been abandoned on the roadway while 3 feet of fresh snow fell overnight, slowing the fire engine and ambulance response.
A publicist for Renner said in a statement Monday that he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and remained in critical but stable condition in intensive care unit following surgery at a Reno hospital.
Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel's sprawling movie and television universe.
Balaam said the two-time acting Oscar nominee has become an honorary deputy sheriff in Reno through his participation in the county's "Shop with the Sheriff" program that raises money for children to shop for Christmas gifts.
"Throughout the community he has been very generous," the sheriff said.
Renner scored back-to-back Oscar nominations for "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town." His portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009's "The Hurt Locker" helped turn him into a household name.
"The Avengers" in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel's grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, "Hawkeye."
"His popularity amongst kids in the `Marvels,' he has a huge impact," Balaam said Tuesday.
"Those kids who he touched during `Shop with the Sheriff,' I can guarantee you they will never forget that moment," he said. "They call him Hawkeye."
--------
Associated Press writer Ken Ritter in Las Vegas contributed to this report.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
Funeral to be held in Barrie today for slain OPP officer
A private funeral is set to be held this morning for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot dead in an ambush attack last week.
No foul play in Jeremy Renner's snow tractor injury: sheriff
The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a 'tragic accident,' the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday.
Former Colorado funeral home owner sentenced to 20 years for selling body parts
A former Colorado funeral home owner was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Tuesday for defrauding relatives of the dead by dissecting 560 corpses and selling body parts without permission.
Delayed emails, empty seats: How a digital communication breakdown may have stranded more Sunwing passengers
More Sunwing passengers may have been stranded in tropical destinations for longer after the airline failed to fill seats on some rescue flights thanks to a digital communications breakdown, interviews and records provided to CTV News indicate.
McCarthy's bid for U.S. House speaker to continue, Trump urges support
U.S. House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first -- with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos.
'A very unique thing': This ski lift at a B.C. resort is completely encased in ice
A ski lift at a B.C. resort is completely encased in ice after back-to-back storms over the Christmas holiday, and crews have now begun the difficult task of manually chipping it all away.
Son of New Brunswick radio journalist charged with second-degree murder in his death
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Players and fans from across the NFL rallied to Damar Hamlin's support, with vigils held in Cincinnati and outside the Bills' home stadium. The shock of what happened also reverberated in Pittsburgh, where the 24-year-old Hamlin grew up and was determined to give back to those in need.
Canada
-
Funeral to be held in Barrie today for slain OPP officer
A private funeral is set to be held this morning for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot dead in an ambush attack last week.
-
Canada marks first National Ribbon Skirt Day
Today marks Canada's first National Ribbon Skirt Day after Manitoba Sen. Mary Jane McCallum's bill to recognize the day every Jan. 4 passed in Parliament late last year.
-
Delayed emails, empty seats: How a digital communication breakdown may have stranded more Sunwing passengers
More Sunwing passengers may have been stranded in tropical destinations for longer after the airline failed to fill seats on some rescue flights thanks to a digital communications breakdown, interviews and records provided to CTV News indicate.
-
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
-
'A very unique thing': This ski lift at a B.C. resort is completely encased in ice
A ski lift at a B.C. resort is completely encased in ice after back-to-back storms over the Christmas holiday, and crews have now begun the difficult task of manually chipping it all away.
-
N.S. chainsaw carver turns Fiona fallen trees into wood sculptures
Jay MacKay runs DaVinci in Wood Chainsaw Carvings out of a studio in Black Point, N.S. He also carves regularly at a site near Peggy’s Cove to the delight of spectators and onlookers.
World
-
Former Colorado funeral home owner sentenced to 20 years for selling body parts
A former Colorado funeral home owner was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Tuesday for defrauding relatives of the dead by dissecting 560 corpses and selling body parts without permission.
-
McCarthy's bid for U.S. House speaker to continue, Trump urges support
U.S. House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first -- with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos.
-
Pope praises 'gentle' Benedict ahead of funeral
Pope Francis praised Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's 'acute and gentle thought' as he presided over a packed Wednesday general audience in the Vatican, while thousands of people paid tribute to the former pope on the final day of public viewing in St. Peter's Basilica.
-
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing
A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, in what is believed to be the first execution of a transgender woman in the U.S.
-
U.S. reopening visa and consular services at embassy in Cuba
The United States Embassy in Cuba is reopening visa and consular services Wednesday, the first time it has done so since a spate of unexplained health incidents among diplomatic staff in 2017 slashed the American presence in Havana.
-
Tokyo is so crowded the government is paying families to leave
Japan is offering to pay families to move out of its overcrowded capital, in an effort to revitalize countryside towns and boost the falling birth rate.
Politics
-
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a 'substantive conversation' with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
-
'Unacceptable': Committee chair says Sunwing, Via Rail must answer for holiday mess
The chair of the House of Commons transport committee on Tuesday called for Sunwing Airlines and Via Rail to publicly explain what caused the travel nightmare that plagued thousands of Canadians over the holidays.
-
Business groups optimistic despite China's pushback on air-travel test requirements
The Chinese government is unhappy that Canada and other countries are creating new COVID-19 restrictions for people flying in from China, but business groups say the policy won't affect trade.
Health
-
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
-
What are cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure?
Not all heart disease is the same. Following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, here's a look at the difference.
-
Sesame joins the major food allergens list, U.S. FDA says
Sesame has joined the list of major food allergens defined by law, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Sci-Tech
-
Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham dead at 90
Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first successful crewed space mission in NASA's Apollo program, has died. He was 90.
-
This tech company is clearing out recurring meetings from employee calendars
One tech company is trying to help its employees kick off the new year with a clean slate, or at least an emptier calendar.
-
Facebook considering whether to allow Trump to return, decision expected in 'coming weeks'
Facebook's parent company Meta is considering whether to allow former U.S. president Donald Trump back on to its platforms and is due to announce its decision in the coming weeks, a company spokesperson told CNN on Monday.
Entertainment
-
Jeremy Renner shares first photo since snow plowing accident
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner thanked well-wishers for their 'kind words' in his first post to social media since his New Year's Day snow plowing accident.
-
'Romeo & Juliet' stars sue over 1968 film's teen nude scene
The two stars of 1968's 'Romeo and Juliet' sued Paramount Pictures for more than US$500 million on Tuesday over a nude scene in the film shot when they were teens.
-
Bill Cosby sued for sexual battery under new New York lookback law, following similar lawsuit from 5 accusers
A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by sitcom star and comedian Bill Cosby is suing him for sexual battery after five other women sued him in early December.
Business
-
Twitter says it will relax ban on political advertising
Twitter says it will ease up on its three-year-old ban on political advertising, the latest change by Elon Musk as he tries to pump up revenue after purchasing the social media platform last year.
-
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3M in 2021: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3 million in 2021, smashing the previous record of $11.8 million set in 2018, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).
-
Southwest apologizes, gives customers frequent-flyer points
Southwest Airlines is trying to make travelers who were caught in its surge of canceled flights over the holidays feel a bit better about the airline by giving them 25,000 frequent-flyer points.
Lifestyle
-
How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study
A new study shows that among dual-earning couples, both men and women completed more family-related tasks when working from home. However, when wives worked from home, husbands performed less housework. This was not the case for wives when their husbands worked from home.
-
Workers will continue to seek higher pay, remote work, into 2023: report
Workplace trends for 2023 indicate that workers will continue to have the upper hand and employers will have to increase pay, benefits and other initiatives around diversity and inclusion if they want to retain staff, a recently released report by employment sites Indeed and Glassdoor shows.
-
'He's one lucky kid': N.B. boy uses sweet sign to nab hockey souvenirs at World Juniors
Most kids will settle for a puck, a program or maybe a T-shirt as a souvenir at a hockey game, but not Carter Buck. The 12-year-old from Hillsborough, N.B., made a clever sign to get several mementos during the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship games in Moncton, N.B.
Sports
-
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Players and fans from across the NFL rallied to Damar Hamlin's support, with vigils held in Cincinnati and outside the Bills' home stadium. The shock of what happened also reverberated in Pittsburgh, where the 24-year-old Hamlin grew up and was determined to give back to those in need.
-
'Gifted' Damar Hamlin is a 'great human being,' says former college teammate
Damar Hamlin's former high school and college teammate John Petrishen said the Buffalo Bills safety's work ethic is matched by him being a 'good person.'
-
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
Autos
-
Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80 per cent in 2022
Four out of five new cars sold in Norway in 2022 were battery powered, led by Tesla, but some in the industry say new taxes could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel automobiles by 2025.
-
Tesla deliveries miss estimates due to logistical issues, slowing demand
Tesla Inc. said quarterly deliveries fell short of market estimates on Monday, held back by ongoing logistical issues and growing demand concerns that rounded off a tumultuous 2022 for the Elon Musk-led firm.
-
FIA boss wants to start process for more teams to enter F1
Formula One's governing body is ready to start a process for new teams to enter the championship, president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Monday.