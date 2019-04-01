

Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca





The entertainment world has reacted with shock as news of yesterday’s shooting death of U.S.-born rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, created his stage name as a nod to comedian and actor Nipsey Russell.

Hussle hailed from the Crenshaw neighbourhood of south Los Angeles and had been active in the music industry for more than a decade.

Hussle’s debut studio album “Victory Lap” earned him a Grammy nomination, and it peaked at number four on the Billboard chart on March 3, 2018.

Hussle had previously mentioned in interviews that he had an upcoming collaboration with the rapper Meek Mill set to be released this summer, and had worked with other major names in the rap industry such as Kendrick Lamar and Rick Ross.

John Legend wrote on Twitter that he had recorded music with Hussle and DJ Khaled earlier this week, while Drake revealed on Instagram that he had plans to work with the late rapper this summer. Drake had previously worked with Hussle on the track “Killer” in 2013.

Condolences from all over the world, from celebrities including Rihanna, Pharrell, Kehlani and Snoop Dogg continue to pour in, and Hussle’s fans have inundated the social media feeds of both the rapper and his fiancé, Lauren London.

Hussle died after being shot Sunday afternoon outside his Los Angeles clothing store, Marathon Clothing.

With files from the Associated Press.