Nipsey Hussle's shooting death was planned, jury told

Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game in Oakland, California on March 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game in Oakland, California on March 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social