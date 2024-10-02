Nintendo's very first museum offers a nostalgic trip back in video game time

Many of us of a certain age can still remember the first time we picked up a Nintendo Entertainment System controller, quickly immersing us in the colorful worlds of Super Mario, Zelda and Donkey Kong.

If these games played an important part in your childhood, Japan’s long-awaited new Nintendo Museum is a must-visit.

Opened to the public on Oct. 2, the interactive space is set in the video game company’s former factory complex in Uji, about an hour south of the city of Kyoto.

Spread across three main buildings, the Nintendo Museum leads visitors through the company’s 135-year history with an exhaustive exhibition that includes rare consoles and prototypes, interactive games, experiences and even a themed burger restaurant.

While museum visitors won’t be able to jump up and punch “question blocks” like Mario –they can already do that at the Super Nintendo World theme park in nearby Osaka anyway – they will have access to a wealth of info that offers insights into the mind of Nintendo mastermind Shigeru Miyamoto, also known as the father of Super Mario.

The mammoth video game company was first founded in 1889 as a playing cards manufacturer that produced hanafuda, which means “flower cards” in English. A museum section called “Craft and Play” is dedicated to these humble beginnings and features a hanafuda room where visitors learn to play the traditional card game with the help of technology and can join a workshop to create their own flower cards.

But the main attraction of the museum is its “Discover” area, a massive hall featuring displays of almost every product ever released by the company, including rare limited-edition devices and prototypes that didn’t pan out.

Another highlight of the Discover building is the collection of eight special interactive games – each representing an iconic creation in the company’s game history.

Meanwhile, “Big Controller” lets players collaborate and play classic Nintendo games on, as the name suggests, oversized controllers designed to look like the originals from consoles like Wii and Famicom.

Visitors are taken on an immersive journey through the company’s 135-year history. (Richard A. Brooks / AFP)

Among the mini-games on offer are a laser shooting game called “Zapper & Scope,” a nod to the company’s light gun shooting system developed in 1973, and “Love Tester,” first launched in 1969.

Museum visitors are given 10 digital coins they can use to play the games, but be warned: it’s not possible to buy additional ones, so players will need to strategize and choose wisely.

Despite its inconspicuous grey façade, the museum is filled with playful details that are uniquely Nintendo, from the multiple kinopio (Toads) that will sing when their heads are touched to the lockers that resemble Gameboy cassettes.

The museum’s cafe, Hatena Burger, features Nintendo-themed decor, while the shop sells souvenirs such as larger-than-life controller cushions, keychains and hanafuda.

Ready to visit? Here’s where things get tricky. One can’t just show up at the door and buy a ticket.

Visitors have to go to the museum’s website and sign up for a lucky draw at least three months in advance. That means travelers can now enter a draw to get tickets to visit no earlier than January, and can select up to three preferred dates and times.

The winners are announced two months ahead of their scheduled visit date and tickets must be purchased right away.

Those who are unable to sign up in advance can also try their luck on the museum’s website calendar and look for tickets that have been forfeited or added later.

Tickets are 3,300 yen (C$30.60) per adult and 2,200 yen (C$20) per child. Some parts of the exhibition charge additional entry fees.