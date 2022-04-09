TORONTO -- Indigenous sci-fi thriller "Night Raiders" and suburban drama "Scarborough" are tied as the top winners in the film categories heading into the marquee bash at the Canadian Screen Awards.

The features netted five prizes apiece at Friday's celebration of cinematic achievement, capping off a week of virtual ceremonies.

Both films are also up for best motion picture at the CSA's crowning bash on Sunday, an hour-long show on CBC and Gem that will also celebrate the best in television.

"Scarborough" directors Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson snagged the award for best first feature, while author Catherine Hernandez took best adapted screenplay for translating her 2017 novel to the big screen.

Cherish Violet Blood won best supporting actress for her performance in the east-end Toronto production, which also nabbed accolades for casting and sound editing.

"Night Raiders" filmmaker Danis Goulet collected the honour for best original screenplay for the futuristic flick, which also prevailed in the costume design, sound mixing, visual effects and makeup categories.

"All My Puny Sorrows," a family drama adapted from Miriam Toews' 2014 novel, collected two trophies for excellence in editing and original score.

Joshua Odjick was named best supporting actor for his performance in "Wildhood."

The Gold Screen Award for Feature Film, which recognizes box-office success, went to "Paw Patrol: The Movie."

Previous CSA events this week honoured TV craft and performance categories on Thursday; children's, animation, reality and lifestyle programs on Wednesday; sports, digital and immersive programs on Tuesday; and broadcast news, documentary, and factual on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2022.