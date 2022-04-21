Nicolas Cage faces off with a new foe: himself

Nicolas Cage poses for a portrait to promote "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" in New York on April 9, 2022. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP) Nicolas Cage poses for a portrait to promote "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" in New York on April 9, 2022. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What are the COVID-19 travel restrictions at popular destinations for Canadians?

Canadians considering summer travel plans have to factor in COVID-19 restrictions that are in flux around the world, as countries change their rules on masking and border-crossing. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of the vaccination, COVID-19 testing and masking requirements at some of the most popular vacation destinations for Canadians:

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social