

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca





Rapper Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to announce that she’s apparently retiring from music to raise a family.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Grammy-nominated performer wrote that “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now.

“To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me,” Minaj added.

It’s unclear if the retirement is serious or simply temporary. Minaj released her first solo single of 2019 “Megatron” this past June.

And in July, she told Jimmy Fallon on his late-night show about an apparent forthcoming fifth studio album.