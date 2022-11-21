Nickelback's Hall of Fame induction: 'Are we supposed to be there?'

Reflecting on their upcoming induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, members of Alberta rock band Nickelback say they don't quite know how to feel about the honour.

"It's fantastic that they even considered that for us. I mean that's something I think people would love to have in their career and we do for sure," guitarist Ryan Peake told CTV's Your Morning in a pre-recorded interview broadcast Monday.

"But it's one of those things where it's like I don't even know, are we ready? Are we supposed to be there with those people?"

"We don't deserve this," bandmate and lead vocalist Chad Kroeger said with a laugh.

Earlier this month, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and the CBC announced that Nickelback would be the latest inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Hailing from Hanna, Alta., Kroeger, Peake and bandmates Mike Kroeger and Daniel Adair will be inducted during the Juno Awards in Edmonton next year on March 13.

Best known for the hit songs "How You Remind Me" and "Rockstar," Nickelback has 12 Junos to its name and is set to perform at the upcoming awards ceremony.

The band released its 10th studio album and first in five years, "Get Rollin,'" on Nov. 18.

Watch the interview with Nickelback's Ryan Peake and Chad Kroeger at the top of the article. With files from The Canadian Press