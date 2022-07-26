Nick Cannon welcomes 8th child
Nick Cannon is a dad again.
The actor and talk-show host welcomed a son with model Bre Tiesi.
Tiesi shared a series of photos from the birth on her verified Instagram account, writing "I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth."
"This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely," the caption read. "This experience has changed me forever and I couldn't of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn't of done it without you. I can't believe he's here."
Cannon shares fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, has son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell, and twin sons Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa.
His youngest child, a son named Zen whom he shared with model Alyssa Scott, died from brain cancer at the age of five months old.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Pope Francis holds public mass in Edmonton on third day of papal visit
Pope Francis blessed babies and young children who were handed to him as he was driven through Edmonton's football stadium Tuesday ahead of a public mass.
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Shopify Inc. says it will lay off 10 per cent of its workforce because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
Anand calls out 'desecration' after Tomb of the Unknown Soldier draped with flags
The federal government is facing fresh calls to boost security at the National War Memorial after images surfaced showing someone draping flags on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
NEW | 'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
WATCH LIVE | MPs investigating Hockey Canada hear from lawyer who led independent investigation
A lawyer from the firm conducting a third-party investigation into allegations of sexual assault against players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team is warning a parliamentary committee that she may be unable to answer all of their questions.
Timeline of shootings in Langley, B.C., that killed 3, injured 2
A deadly shooting with multiple victims unfolded over the course of several hours in Langley, B.C., Monday, leaving investigators working to establish a motive.
Trump and Pence back in Washington for rival speeches
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is returning to Washington Tuesday for the first time since leaving office, delivering a speech hours after his former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential 2024 rival, called on the party to stop looking backward.
Amid Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada crises, are Canadian parents concerned about enrolling their children in organized sports?
With both Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada currently in crisis over sexual assault allegations, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents looking to enroll their children in organized sports.
Canada
-
-
Victims of fatal Langley, B.C., shootings were homeless, outreach worker confirms
The victims of the deadly shootings in Langley, B.C., early Monday morning were living on the street, an outreach worker tells CTV News.
-
-
WATCH LIVE
-
Tornado confirmed in Madoc, Ont. area
Researchers have confirmed at least one tornado struck an area north of Belleville on Sunday evening, Environment Canada says.
-
NEW
World
-
-
Japan executes prisoner who killed 7 in Tokyo street rampage
Japan on Tuesday executed a man who killed seven people in a vehicle crash and stabbing rampage in a crowded Tokyo shopping district in 2008.
-
Croatia opens Adriatic coast bridge, linking divided region
Croatia on Tuesday opened a long-awaited bridge connecting two parts of the country's Adriatic Sea coastline while bypassing a small sliver of Bosnia's territory.
-
GOP congressman attends gay son's wedding after opposing protections for same-sex marriage
GOP Rep. Glenn Thompson attended his gay son's wedding last week, three days after opposing a bill in the U.S. House that would enshrine protections for same-sex marriage into federal law, CNN has confirmed.
-
The tough words Trump never spoke: Jan. 6 panel's new video
An original script for Donald Trump's speech the day after the Capitol insurrection included tough talk ordering the Justice Department to 'ensure all lawbreakers are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law' and stating the rioters 'do not represent me.'
-
'Baked Alaska' pleads guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charge
A far-right internet personality who goes by the name 'Baked Alaska' has agreed to plead guilty to unlawfully protesting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after abandoning a plea agreement in May during a hearing in which he proclaimed he was 'innocent.'
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
-
Former Conservative PM Stephen Harper endorses Pierre Poilievre for party leader
Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper has endorsed Pierre Poilievre to be the party's next leader.
-
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
Health
-
With ERs on the brink, doctors explain what patients should consider before they go
A health-care staffing crisis and another wave of COVID-19 are pushing emergency departments across Canada to the brink, with wait times hitting new highs and several hospitals recently being forced to temporarily close their ERs.
-
Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure and stroke, study finds
People who often nap have a greater chance of developing high blood pressure and having a stroke, a large new study has found.
-
Some people in the U.S. are rushing to get sterilized after the Roe v. Wade ruling
Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Americans no longer have a federal constitutional right to an abortion, several gynecologists tell CNN they've seen an increase in people requesting tubal ligation -- a surgical procedure more commonly known as having one's tubes tied.
Sci-Tech
-
China adds science laboratory to its orbiting space station
China added a laboratory to its permanent orbiting space station Monday as it moves toward completing the structure in coming months.
-
Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024
Russia will pull out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, the country's new space chief said Tuesday amid high tensions between Moscow and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead amid drought, National Park Service says
Another set of human remains was found at Lake Mead Monday as the reservoir's water levels continue to recede, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
Entertainment
-
Harry Styles secures first Mercury Prize nomination
Harry Styles has secured his first Mercury Prize nomination with his third solo album, competing for the British music award with acts like singer-songwriter Sam Fender and rapper Little Simz.
-
Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar top MTV VMA nominees
Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
-
Testimony to start in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook damages lawsuit
Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in a Texas lawsuit to decide how much Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook Elementary School parents for falsely telling his audience that the deadliest classroom shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Business
-
-
Grim news from Walmart sends U.S. markets tumbling
Stocks are being dragged lower early Tuesday after earnings from corporate giant Walmart showed inflation was negatively impacting American consumers' spending power.
-
U.S. economy sending mixed signals: Here's what it all means
The U.S. economy is caught in an awkward, painful place. A confusing one, too. Here's a look at the factors at play, and what it all means.
Lifestyle
-
The Choco Taco is gone for good
The 'Choco Taco,' a beloved Klondike product that packaged ice cream in a taco-shaped cone, has been discontinued.
-
Victoria man transforms junk into acclaimed musical instruments
His collection of instruments (which he refers to as his kids and vows to never sell) includes a rotating drum, fabricating material from a failed “fast ferry project” and a percussive apparatus compiled from pieces of an amusement park ride.
-
Disney changes name of 'fairy godmothers' in U.S. theme parks to gender-neutral 'apprentices' to be more inclusive, company says
Disney's 'fairy godmothers' who dress up children as princesses and knights at its U.S. theme parks are now called 'apprentices,' a gender-neutral term which is part of its efforts to be more inclusive, the company said on Friday.
Sports
-
Amid Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada crises, are Canadian parents concerned about enrolling their children in organized sports?
With both Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada currently in crisis over sexual assault allegations, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents looking to enroll their children in organized sports.
-
De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds
Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.
-
WATCH LIVE
Autos
-
Volkswagen starts U.S. electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee
Volkswagen began production of its first electric vehicle assembled in the United States at a Tennessee plant Tuesday.
-
-
From tractors to race cars: How Demi Chalkias is blazing a trail for female race car drivers
On CTVNews.ca, Heather Wright profiles Demi Chalkias, a race car driver who has quickly climbed the ranks in motorsports and is blazing a trail in a sport still largely dominated by men.