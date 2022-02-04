Nick Cannon has apologized for "any extra pain or confusion" he may have caused with his recent announcement that he's expecting his eighth child.

On Monday's episode of his daytime talk show Cannon announced that he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby boy together.

Cannon has publicly mourned the loss of his youngest child, son Zen, whom he shared with model Alyssa Scott. The infant died at five months old following a battle with brain cancer in December.

On Thursday's show, Cannon apologized and said he failed to "protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children."

"I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings," he said. "And it probably felt like I was making some comparatives when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child I'm expecting."

"I didn't need to do that because those are two completely separate moments in my life and they both deserve the respect," he said.

Cannon, 41, who previously was married for six years to Mariah Carey, also expressed his love for Zen and Scott.

"I love her, I love my son Zen, and I always will," Cannon said. "And I'm going to love my new child. I'm a responsible human being and I take full responsibility for everything, so I must say I sincerely apologize to everyone involved for any extra pain or confusion that I may have caused."