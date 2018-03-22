

The Canadian Press





The National Film Board of Canada has launched Indigenous Cinema, a website that offers free streaming of more than 200 titles by Indigenous directors.

The website is part of the NFB's three-year Indigenous Action Plan and will also feature playlists and filmmaker biographies.

Films available to stream include Mike Kanentakeron Mitchell's "You Are on Indian Land," Alanis Obomsawin's "Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance" and Gil Cardinal's autobiographical "Foster Child."

Other commitments in the NFB's Indigenous Action Plan include efforts to achieve workforce equity, cultural-competency training for all staff, and allocating a minimum of 15 per cent of its overall production spending to Indigenous-directed projects.