New study shows people use online dating apps for more than just dates

The Tinder dating app logo is seen on a smartphone. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini The Tinder dating app logo is seen on a smartphone. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social