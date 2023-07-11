New study shows people use online dating apps for more than just dates

A recent study has found that the use of dating apps is not solely focused on swiping for potential dates. Instead, users have diverse psychological motivations, which significantly influence their satisfaction levels with the app and the outcomes of their dates.

According to the study conducted by researchers from Stanford Medicine, many users are not primarily using dating apps for the purpose of finding dates.

Of the 1,387 Tinder users that were surveyed, approximately half expressed a lack of interest in meeting their matches offline, and two-thirds were already married or were in a relationship.

Self-reported data that came from dating app users shows that many people use the app for social connectedness, entertainment, and distraction to increase positive emotions and to cope with negative ones.

Researchers analyzed factors such as motivation for using dating apps—particularly, psychological measures like impulsivity, depression, loneliness, and self-esteem—the number of dates users had, their relationship status and their selectiveness in choosing partners.

"The surprising part is that a big percentage, about half, were not going online to find dates," Elias Aboujaoude, one of the study's authors, said. "It becomes an interesting question as to why someone would spend all this time on a dating app if they're not interested in finding a date."

The researchers utilized a machine learning model to assess the factors that influenced users’ satisfaction with the dating app. They discovered that certain variables had a strong positive impact on satisfaction – including using the app for seeking romantic partners or social connections. And certain variables had a negative influence, resulting in reduced satisfaction.

“The results suggest that online dating is an ineffective coping mechanism for those facing mental health challenges” added Aboujaoude.

The survey concluded that age was the most significant variable in predicting higher satisfaction with offline dates. According to the survey, older individuals, who may not have grown up with dating apps, approach them with a more cautious mindset and tend to be more selective when choosing their matches.

