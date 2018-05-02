

The Associated Press





ROME -- Italian voters' love affair with Silvio Berlusconi may be waning, judging by the slumping fortunes of his Forza Italia party in recent elections.

But Italians are invited to explore the politician's relations with women in a new film by Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino.

The director on Wednesday described "Loro" (Them) as a film that is neither pro- or anti-Berlusconi -- but instead tries to imagine the "feelings" of the ex-premier and media mogul toward his wife, who later sought a divorce, citing his keen interest in very young women.

Italian actor Toni Servillo plays Berlusconi in the film, which is divided in two parts: "Loro 1" and "Loro 2." The first part opened in Italian cinemas last week, while "Loro 2" opens May 10.