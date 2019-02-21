

The Associated Press





ORLANDO, Fla. -- Harry Potter fans should get ready to rev up their engines.

That's because a new roller coaster modeled after Hagrid's motorcycle is opening at Universal Orlando Resort in June.

The theme park resort said Thursday that Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will take riders on a trip with encounters from the wizarding world's "rarest magical creatures."

No further details were provided.

The new Harry Potter ride will be in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade, which is located in the resort's Islands of Adventure park.