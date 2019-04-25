

Relaxnews





The Prince Estate and Warner Bros Records have announced that the album "Originals" will be released on June 7 via streaming platform Tidal.

The collection comprises 15 previously unreleased demos that Prince recorded from 1981 through 1991. It features hit songs that the singer-songwriter ultimately gave to contemporaries, such as The Bangles' "Manic Monday," Sheila E.'s "The Glamorous Life," and Kenny Rogers' "You're My Love."

The album closes with Prince's original version of Sinead O'Connor's 1990 hit "Nothing Compares 2 U," which was released as a standalone single in 2018.

According to Variety, the songs on "Originals" were selected collaboratively by Jay-Z and music manager Troy Carter on behalf of the late singer's estate.

"Originals" will first stream on Tidal from June 7, on what would have been Prince's 61st birthday.

The album will be available for download and streaming on other platforms, as well as on CD, from June 21.

"Originals" can be pre-ordered here. In the meantime, see the album's full tracklist below: