Netflix unleashes 'House of Cards' season six trailer with Claire at the helm
The newest trailer for season six of "House of Cards" was released and shows how the series will move past Kevin Spacey's ouster. Netflix France
Relaxnews
Published Friday, September 28, 2018 8:55AM EDT
"House of Cards" looks set to start with a bang - and without President Frank Underwood.
Kicking off the official Season six trailer -- dropped by Netflix earlier today -- the U.S. President Claire Underwood (played by a feisty Robin Wright) sets the tone with a simple statement, straight to the point.
"My first 100 days as president have been difficult. I lost my husband. We were about to celebrate 30 years together. Whatever Francis told you in the last five years, don't believe a word of it."
The clip goes on to give fans their first peek at what the anticipated final season has in store - and how the hit show has handled the departure of former star Kevin Spacey (aka former President Frank Underwood), who was fired mid-production over sexual assault allegations.
While a previously released clip from the season had confirmed that Spacey's character has been written out of the show with a death, the trailer reveals more details on what the new presidency looks like with Claire at the helm and Frank six-feet under (via Deadline).
In a nutshell, as Claire very eloquently -- and frankly -- declares: "The reign of the middle-aged white man is over."
The eight-episode final season launches November 2 on Netflix.