RIO DE JANEIRO -- Netflix says it has filed a complaint in Brazil's Federal Supreme Court, a day after a judge ordered the withdrawal from the platform of a satirical film depicting Jesus as a gay man.

Netflix said: "We strongly support artistic expression and we'll be fighting to defend this important principle, which goes to the heart of great storytelling."

Meanwhile, the film remains available on the platform.

On Wednesday, Rio de Janeiro judge Benedicto Abicair ruled against the film following a petition by a Brazilian Catholic organization that argued the honour of Catholics was hurt by the airing of "The First Temptation of Christ."