Netflix's upcoming crime series 'Kaleidoscope' will be dealt out to viewers in a randomized episode order

Netflix is set to release an eight-part heist story series called “Kaleidoscope,” which follows a master thief and his crew over the course of 25 years, as they attempt a US$7 billion heist together.

The kicker? Unlike most chronologically ordered series, Netflix will deal out a different episode sequence to each viewer of the show, save for the finale: “White: The Heist,” making the series uniquely watchable in almost any order.

After viewers watch the same first episode titled “Black,” Netflix will randomly select a variation of the following seven episodes for every viewer.

Similar to the intro, the episodes are labeled by colour:

“Yellow: 6 Weeks Before The Heist”

“Green: 7 Years Before the Heist”

“Blue: 5 Days Before the Heist”

“Violet: 24 Years Before the Heist”

“Orange: 3 Weeks Before the Heist”

“Red: The Morning After the Heist”

“Pink: 6 Months After”

“White: The Heist” (finale)

The story is said to be loosely inspired by a real-life mystery following Hurricane Sandy, where US$70 billion worth of bonds are said to have been flooded in a basement of the Depository Trust Company in Manhattan, according to Netflix’s official companion site Tudum.

But in “Kaleidoscope,” before the thieves can attempt to break into the “most secure” vault in the U.S., they have to masterfully get through the world’s most powerful corporate security team and FBI.

The entirety of the series will be released on Jan. 1, 2023 on Netflix.