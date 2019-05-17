

Relaxnews





Following Baz Luhrmann's famous 1996 adaptation, "Romeo + Juliet," William Shakespeare's masterpiece is about to get a hip-hop influenced spin, created for Netflix by Solvan "Slick" Naim, and produced by Will Smith, amongst others.

The world's most famous love story is about to get its hip-hop adaptation. The drama, billed as a contemporary musical film inspired by the play, will be set in the hustle and bustle of New York. The love story will follow a Brooklyn waitress and an up-and-coming musician from a wealthy family who are kept apart by their families' different social standings.

Solvan "Slick" Naim will be directing the film, which he co-wrote with Dave Broome. 25/7 Productions and Shakim Compere, as well as Flavor Unit Entertainment, will be co-producing. Will Smith, through his Overbrook Entertainment company, will be one of the executive producers.

The Algerian-American director, screenwriter and writer is known for his contributions to series "The Get Down" and "The Blacklist."

The many film adaptations of "Romeo and Juliet" include Baz Luhrmann's 1996 Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes vehicle, but also the classic "West Side Story," which won the Oscar for Best Film in 1961. Steven Spielberg is also set to direct a reboot of the latter, slated to hit theaters in 2020.