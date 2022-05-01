Netflix drops Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'

Netflix Inc said on Sunday it has decided to drop works on Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex's animated family series "Pearl" as the streaming platform cuts its animated content.

Netflix decided to stop developing several projects, including Meghan's series as part of its strategic decisions on creating animated series, the company said in a statement, without providing further details on its decisions.

Archewell Productions, the company formed by Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had announced last year that Meghan would be an executive producer of "Pearl." The series was planned to be centered on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.

Archewell Productions did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Netflix also decided not to move forward with two animated kids' series "Dino Daycare" and "Boons and Curses."

The decision to cancel these shows came after Netflix reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter, falling well short of its forecast of adding 2.5 million subscribers. Read full story

However, Netflix confirmed that the company would continue to work on a number of projects with Archewell Productions, including previously announced documentary series "Heart of Invictus." The series will focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans in The Hague in 2022.

Netflix did not respond to a query on whether it will cut down more animated shows.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)