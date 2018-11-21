

Leanne Italie, The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- In six artful episodes, Netflix serves up unique takes on the human-dog bond in a new docu-series aptly named, "Dogs."

The Netflix Original series dropped last week and takes a global approach to storytelling through the eyes of the dogs themselves.

These stories, from Ohio and California to Costa Rico and Syria, take viewers to the brink. But unlike traditional film fare on dogs, nobody dies. No dogs. No humans.

Co-executive producer Glen Zipper says in a recent interview the project has taken him full circle through his 16 years with his own rescue pit bull, Anthony.