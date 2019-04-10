

AFP





Emma Corrin has been tapped to play Lady Diana Spencer, the late Princess of Wales in "The Crown," Netflix announced Tuesday.

The character will not appear in the show's upcoming third season, but in season four.

"Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer. As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation," series creator Peter Morgan said.

Corrin will shortly make her film debut in "Misbehaviour," a historical drama about a group of women from the Women's Liberation Movement seeking to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition in London, where she will play Miss South Africa. She will also be seen as a regular in upcoming Epix prequel "Pennyworth," about the origin story of Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth.

"Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring," said Corrin on her social media. "To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!"

A new cast is set to take over for seasons three and four of "The Crown" as it jumps forward in time. Season three -- debuting in late 2019 -- will see Olivia Colman take over Claire Foy's role as Queen Elizabeth. Tobias Menzies will replace Matt Smith as Prince Philip, as Helena Bonham Carter takes on the role of Princess Margaret, previously played by Vanessa Kirby.

The third season will focus on the 1964-1970 and 1974-1976 terms of British Prime Minister Howard Wilson, and the fourth will focus on Margaret Thatcher and Diana. Gillian Anderson will play Thatcher and Emerald Fennell will play Camilla Parker Bowles in seasons three and four.