Netflix Canada launches ad-supported tier for $5.99 on Nov. 1

TORONTO -

Netflix is giving Canadian viewers the option for a cheaper monthly subscription plan -- as long as they're willing to sit through commercial breaks.

The streaming giant says it has marked Nov. 1 to launch its new ad-supported streaming tier in Canada for $5.99 per month.

The price is significantly less than Netflix's ad-free plans which start at $9.99 and go as high as $20.99 a month.

In exchange for the savings, Netflix says subscribers will sit through an average of four to five minutes of ads per hour to be played before and during their TV shows and films.

However, not everything in the Netflix library will be available on the ad tier and subscribers won't have the option to download titles for remote viewing.

Netflix says the pricing for its existing plans will not be affected by the introduction of the ad tier.