    Nelly Furtado to induct Sarah McLachlan at Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony

    Nelly Furtado performs at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese Nelly Furtado performs at the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
    TORONTO -

    Nelly Furtado will give Sarah McLachlan her laurels at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony later this month.

    The "I'm Like a Bird" performer is set to induct McLachlan as part of the music celebration at Toronto's Massey Hall on Sept. 28.

    Organizers also say that Lights, as well as 2024 inductees Tom Cochrane and Diane Tell, have been added as performers.

    Rounding out the previously announced inductee list are Blue Rodeo's Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor.

    The Hall of Fame presentation will be hosted by Quebec singer Marie-Mai and feature performances by Juno winner Dominique Fils-Aimé, William Prince, Matt Mays and Tenille Townes.

    Tickets for the event are available through Ticketmaster.

    McLachlan has returned to the spotlight in recent months with plans for a Lilith Fair documentary and a new album.

    Canada Post also intends to honour the "Angel" and "Sweet Surrender" singer-songwriter with a commemorative postage stamp on Tuesday at the Sarah McLachlan School of Music in Vancouver.

    For the first time, Amazon Music will stream the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony live on their Twitch channel with Ottawa-born performer Keshia Chanté providing backstage coverage.

    The Hall of Fame holds its induction ceremony every two years. In 2022, the honourees included Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams and David Foster.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024. 

