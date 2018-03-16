

AFP





The Canadian musician, who currently stars in the film "Paradox," told Rolling Stone magazine that he is working on a science-fiction novel called "Canary."

The novel is about a power company worker who discovers corruption in his firm and wants to expose it. "He discovers the solar company he works for is a hoax," explains the musician in an interview with the magazine. The artist goes on to say that he is working with an agent to finish the book, but gives no word on a potential publication date for "Canary."

The "Old Man" singer also used the interview to quell rumors of a farewell tour. "When I retire, people will know, because I'll be dead," said the musician.

Neil Young stars in the movie "Paradox," directed by Daryl Hannah ("Splash"), which screened March 15 at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, and is coming to Netflix, March 23.

Last year, Neil Young released an album called "The Visitor," as well as his complete archives, from a career spanning half a century.