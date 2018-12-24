

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Neil Young is returning to his Canadian roots with back-to-back concerts slated for Winnipeg.

The "Harvest Moon" singer announced on his Facebook page that he will play shows at two of the city's "classic theatres" next February.

The first will be at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Feb. 3, and the second at the Centennial Concert Hall on Feb. 4.

Both shows are billed as Neil Young and Crazy Horse.

The concerts mark the first time he's played the city in five years.

Young spent a portion of his youth in Winnipeg and circulated the city's folk clubs where he befriended fellow rising stars like Joni Mitchell.

His Winnipeg concerts follow a run of dates in the United States where the musician is playing solo. That includes four nights at four different theatres in Minneapolis.

Ticket pre-sales are available for members of the Neil Young Archives website.