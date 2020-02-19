TORONTO -- In an scathing letter, Canadian musician Neil Young called U.S. President Donald Trump a ‘disgrace’ and voiced his frustration over the president’s use of his music at campaign rallies.

Young, who earned U.S. citizenship last month, primarily cited Trump’s inaction when it comes to climate change for his frustration.

“Your mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment and our relationships around the world with friends around the world is unforgivable,” Young wrote in a letter on his website.

“Your policies, decisions and short-term thinking continue to exacerbate the climate crisis.”

Young also voiced his displeasure with the president’s use of Young’s song “Rockin’ in the Free World” at his campaign rallies.

“Every time … one of my songs is played at your rallies, I hope you hear my voice,” Young wrote. “Remember it is the voice of a tax-paying U.S. citizen who does not support you.”

Trump first used the song to announce he was seeking the Republican presidential nomination back in 2015. Soon after, Young complained and the Trump campaign responded by indicating they would no longer use the song.

Young, a well-known Democratwho once wrote a song calling for the impeachment of former U.S. president George W. Bush, supports Democratic presidential nominee Bernie Sanders.

“He is aiming at preserving our children’s future directly,” Young wrote in the letter. “He is not popular with the democratic establishment because, unlike other candidates, he is not pandering to the industries accelerating Earth’s climate disaster.”