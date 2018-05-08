

The Associated Press





VANCOUVER - Neil Patrick Harris is bidding farewell to Canada in song.

The U.S. stage and screen star can be seen atop a British Columbia mountain singing a portion of "O Canada" in a video posted to Instagram.

Harris employs an emoji of the Canadian flag to say in the caption that he's anxious to return to New York but "will miss the nature and majestic beauty of Canada."

In the video, he tells viewers: "On this, my last weekend in Canada I take an amazing hike." He then launches into song: "O Canada, our home and native land for the last two years."

Harris has been in Vancouver to film his Netflix series, "A Series of Unfortunate Events," based on the Lemony Snicket children's books.

The Instagram post appeared Monday on his verified Instagram account, nph, where he also declares in the caption: "Vancouver is extraordinary."