TORONTO -- The National Ballet of Canada has cancelled remaining performances of The Nutcracker because of COVID-19.

Executive Director Barry Hughson says there have been "breakthrough cases of COVID-19 within company ranks."

He says ticketholders have been contacted and have been offered several options, including a full refund.

Performances in Toronto had been scheduled to run through to New Year's Eve.

The ballet company has said all of the performers and crew working on the Nutcracker were fully vaccinated.

The National Ballet of Canada first performed the Nutcracker in 1995.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2021.