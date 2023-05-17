Naomi Klein has new, more personal book out in September, 'Doppelganger'

NEW YORK -

Activist and best-selling author Naomi Klein has a book coming out in September that will combine personal reflections with political reporting and cultural commentary.

Farrar, Straus & Giroux announced Wednesday that in "Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World," Klein will explore a time rife with "confusion across political, technological, environmental and medical spheres."

One point of confusion touched on in the book: Online commentators who mistake Klein for the author Naomi Wolf, leading Klein to tweet "please keep your Naomis straight" in 2020.

Klein said in a statement Wednesday that the book was a "departure" for her, "more personal, more experimental" and will explore "what it feels like to watch one's identity slip away in the digital ether."

I’m finally able to announce a book I’ve been working on for two years. It’s called Doppelganger: A Trip Into the Mirror World. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/ZVWMbq5EL9 — Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) May 17, 2023

"Mostly, it's an attempt to grapple with the wildness of right now -- with conspiracy cultures surging and strange left-right alliances emerging and nobody seeming to be quite what they seem," she said. "'Doppelganger' is my attempt at a usable map of our moment in history -- but to make it, I had to get lost a few times."

Klein's previous books include "The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism" and "On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal." She is an associate professor at the University of British Columbia and co-director of the school's Centre for Climate Justice.