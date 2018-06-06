

CTVNews.ca Staff





As the fashion world continues to mourn the death of iconic fashion designer Kate Spade, fans of the brand took to Twitter to share personal stories about the first handbags they owned by the label and what it meant to them.

The majority of the posts came from women who wrote about saving up for the high-end bags and how they felt when they finally owned one.

The 55-year-old designer was found dead of an apparent suicide inside her New York apartment on Tuesday.

True story: One of my dreams was to own a #KateSpade handbag & I vowed that if I ever made the NY Times Best Seller List, I would buy one. When AVIATOR'S WIFE made the list, I did - here's the photo I sent to my editor when I bought it. pic.twitter.com/p2QPjKavt2 — Melanie Benjamin (@MelanieBen) June 5, 2018

When I first got a job with a livable wage, one of my first purchases was a Kate Spade. I was so proud that I could buy something for MYSELF that was a better quality and more of an investment than the bags I'd been carrying. This is so sad. — Jonquilyn Hill (@jonquilynhill) June 5, 2018

my first "good" purse was a black nylon Kate Spade messenger bag. I begged my mom for it. I felt so special and fancy wearing it.



Thank you for making me feel special, Kate. — Celia (@_celia_bedelia_) June 5, 2018

i stole a kate spade purse from a department store when i was 15 and wore it every day for years. i was a poor kid at a rich school. that bag was like armor and camouflage and a hall pass that diminished the pain of being on the wrong side of my high school's economic divide. — Jessica Blankenship (@blanketboat) June 5, 2018

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

I still have my 1st Kate Spade bag, a simple black Sam bag. And today I carried one with me as I traipsed around Amalfi. Kate’s designs made women everywhere smile and feel beautiful. What a loss. pic.twitter.com/iK3bmAg9gJ — Tracy Russo (@tracyrusso) June 5, 2018

The first gift I bought the love of my life was a Kate Spade bag and I remember inside there was a card with the quote 'She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes'. It encapsulated the girl I love perfectly. She had a way of encapsulating magnificence. Thoughts with her family — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) June 5, 2018

for pretty much all of high school, I fantasized about a future in which I carried the kate spade "all typed up clyde" satchel to my fancy NYC writer job. Saw a girl on the subway just last month holding one and we shared a giant smile https://t.co/resn0mxj2m pic.twitter.com/BmlogVstd9 — Julia Carpenter (@juliaccarpenter) June 5, 2018

The first Kate Spade bag I ever owned gave me the confidence to walk with my head held high. She inspired many young women to be the best & happiest versions of themselves. The quirkiness of her designs allowed us to let go of our fears while still looking fabulous.

This hurts. — B. (@bby_foster) June 5, 2018

My mother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I graduated from grad school, I then gave it to my daughter when she left for college. Her playful designs always made me smile. So saddened at #KateSpade passing. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — gloria mann (@GloriaMann22) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade was my introduction to luxury. When I started working full-time my first “real purchase” was a Kate Spade bag and wallet. — Taylor Jay (@AZealousVoice) June 5, 2018

I bought my first Kate Spade bag in her store in SoHo with my first paycheck. Hers was the first real entrepreneurial story I heard that resonated: She couldn't find the bag she wanted to carry so she made it herself. How many other young women did she inspire? We all thank her. — Elizabeth Barr (@elizabethbarr) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade really defined what it meant to look and feel "Adult" for a certain group of women. — (BΔK)endra James (@KendraJames_) June 5, 2018

I remember when I got my first Kate Spade bag in high school. It was my most prized possession. My current wallet ,covered in bees , makes me smile every time I see it- it’s by Kate Spade. My heart is just broken for her family and loved ones. — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) June 5, 2018

A Kate Spade handbag was the very first 'nice' 'grownup' thing I ever had. I can't remember ever being happier about a material acquisition. She made it possible for people who weren't rich to feel like they could have something special. — EK (@EllenKilloran) June 5, 2018