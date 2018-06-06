As the fashion world continues to mourn the death of iconic fashion designer Kate Spade, fans of the brand took to Twitter to share personal stories about the first handbags they owned by the label and what it meant to them.

The majority of the posts came from women who wrote about saving up for the high-end bags and how they felt when they finally owned one.

The 55-year-old designer was found dead of an apparent suicide inside her New York apartment on Tuesday.