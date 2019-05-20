“The View” co-host Meghan McCain has apologized after spoiling the ending of “Game of Thrones” live on air Monday morning.

The Republican talk show host criticized the finale during the “Hot Topics” segment about the HBO fantasy epic.

"I spent 8 years of my life watching this and it was a horrible ending," she exclaimed before revealing who ends up ruling the show’s multi-kingdom universe. At that point, co-host Sunny Hostin cried out that she was “only on Season 4” of the drama and Whoopi Goldberg jokingly pretended to walk off set.

“It’s all over the internet,” McCain said in defence. “I wasn’t told I wasn’t allowed to say it.”

She later apologized on Twitter, suggesting that “Game of Thrones” fans on the West Coast avoid watching the talk show if they didn’t want the ending spoiled. “I’m so sorry for the #GOT spoilers on the show today,” she wrote on Twitter. “I assumed every diehard fan had watched! My bad.”

Some fans expressed their disapproval on Twitter, suggesting there be a “24 hour rule” for spoilers. Others said they were working during the finale. “Some of us work late. Not cool,” wrote one user.

Some came to McCain’s defense. “I’m with you,” tweeted a fan. “Why was it a Hot Topic if you aren’t allowed to discuss it?”

