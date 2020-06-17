TORONTO -- Tea Mutonji's "Shut Up You're Pretty," has been named the winner of the Trillium Book Award while Paul Ruban took the French honour for "Crevaison en corbillard."

Both authors receive $20,000 for winning Ontario's top literary prize.

Roxanna Bennett won the award for English poetry for "Unmeaningable" and the French award went to Veronique Sylvain for "Premier quart," with each receiving $10,000.

Award winners and their publishers were announced during a virtual awards event on Wednesday evening.

The Trillium Book Awards were established in 1987.

Previous winners include Alice Munro, Margaret Atwood, Austin Clarke, Thomas King, Michael Ondaatje, Marguerite Andersen, Andree Lacelle and Francois Pare.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.