

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press





NEW YORK - A musical about the King of Pop is moonwalking to Broadway.

The Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage are unveiling plans for a stage musical inspired by the life of Michael Jackson. They hope it will be ready for Broadway by 2020.

The story for the still-untitled musical will be written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, using Jackson's vast catalogue of songs. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

The move is the latest stage project to portray pop stars onstage with their best works, a list that includes Donna Summer, Cher, Gloria Estefan, the Go-Gos, and Huey Lewis and the News.