Music review: Beyonce escapes to dance world in 'Renaissance'

Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social