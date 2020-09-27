TORONTO -- Brett Kissel helped kick off the Canadian Country Music Association Awards on Sunday night by tipping his hat to the healing power of song.

The "Drink About Me" singer from Flat Lake, Alta., performed his hit single before pausing to recognize that this year's awards show was unfolding in the most difficult of times.

"Lately, we've found ourselves living in a new world, and although some things may look a little different, one thing hasn't changed at all, and that's the music," Kissel said as he opened the show.

"Music brings us all together it connects us. Music captures the words that speak to your heart and can tell the stories of your soul. It gives us strength. It gives us hope."

The CCMA Awards also featured early performances by the Reklaws and Tenille Townes.

But the show looked even slicker than usual, since it was pre-taped last month in two different countries.

Portions were recorded at the Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont., near Barrie, which is where the Boots & Hearts Music Festival usually is held.

Other performances were taped from the rooftop of a Nashville hotel with the city's skyline in the background.

Early winners included Tenille Townes, from Grande Prairie, Alta., who took home the female artist award for the second consecutive year.

The Washboard Union walked away double winners, picking up the group or duo award for the third consecutive year. The Vancouver-based trio had already won roots album of the year for their release "Everbound" ahead of the broadcast.

Tenille Arts, from Weyburn, Sask., won the rising star award.

Among the CCMA categories slated to be given out on the broadcast are entertainer of the year, where the Reklaws and Dallas Smith are nominated alongside Townes, Dean Brody and Kissel.

Single of the year nominees are Jade Eagleson ("Count the Ways"', Smith ("Drop"), James Barker Band ("Keep It Simple"), High Valley ("Single Man") and Brody ("Whiskey in a Teacup").

Album of the year nominees include Brody's "Black Sheep," Kissel's "Now or Never," Tenille Arts for "Love, Heartbreak, & Everything Between," James Barker Band's "Singles Only" and Meghan Patrick with "Wild As Me."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 27, 2020.