TORONTO -- Police in Mumbai are cautioning motorists to obey the rules of the road with a tongue-in-cheek reference to the mega-hit Netflix show “Squid Game.”

In a short clip shared on the Mumbai Police’s official Instagram account Thursday, a scene from the show in which contestants play the childhood game “Red Light, Green Light” is shown along with the caption:

“You are the ‘frontman’ of your ‘game’ on the road: you can save yourself from getting eliminated. Stop at red lights,” the post reads.

In the popular Korean television series, desperate contestants compete in childhood games that put their lives at stake for the chance to win a jackpot worth millions.

In one of the games, participants playing “Red Light, Green Light” are killed or “eliminated” by a giant robotic doll if they’re caught moving after “red light” is called out.

The Mumbai Police shared a short clip from that scene, but instead of showing the robotic doll shooting at the contestants after “red light” is called, they spliced in video showing two cars crashing into each other.

As of Friday morning, the Instagram post has been viewed more than 132,000 times and has received nearly 200 comments – many of which appear to praise the Mumbai Police force for the idea.

“Mumbai police is the coolest police, take me in a jail with you i will laugh all day,” one comment read.

“Such a fan of your creativity,” another person wrote.

Squid Game has become Netflix’s biggest series launch with more than 111 million viewers tuning into the series worldwide since it debuted on Sept. 17.