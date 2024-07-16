MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' host says he was surprised and disappointed the show was pulled from the air

LIVE UPDATES More than 165,000 without power in Toronto amid significant flooding
There has been widespread flooding in the Greater Toronto Area, with Environment Canada now saying that up to 125 millimetres of rain could eventually fall.
MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough said Tuesday he was “surprised and disappointed” the news show was pulled off the air the day before and hasn't received a good explanation about why.
The four-hour morning news and talk show, a favorite of President Joe Biden and his fans, was pre-empted Monday in favor of a live news feed from the NBC News Now streaming service that was focused on covering the aftermath of Saturday's assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.
Scarborough said he was told Sunday night that all of NBC News channels would be working from a single, consistent feed for the entire day Monday.
“That did not happen,” he said on “Morning Joe” Tuesday. “We don't know why that didn't happen. Our team was not given a good answer as to why that did not happen, but it didn't happen.”
An MSNBC spokesman said the network had no comment on what Scarborough said.
The pre-emption attracted attention on Monday morning, particularly after CNN reported that MSNBC management was concerned that one of the show's cast of commentators or guests would make an inappropriate comment. MSNBC said that was not true. “Morning Joe," like other shows on the network, has often been bitingly critical of Trump.
By later Monday afternoon, opinionated hosts like Nicolle Wallace and Ari Melber anchored their regular shows, and Rachel Maddow led the network's coverage of the Republican national convention.
Scarborough speculated that MSNBC changed its plans because of “blowback” it received from pre-empting his own show.
“We wanted to be here for our audience,” said Willie Geist, another “Morning Joe” host. “We know you trust us, and we have the utmost respect for our audience. We are here today, and we wish we would have been here yesterday.”
Scarborough said that “the next time we are told there is going to be a news feed replacing us, we will be in our chairs and the news feed will be us. Or they can get somebody else to host the show.”
It's the second notable on-air rebellion by MSNBC personalities in the past few months. Several hosts, including Scarborough and former “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd, objected in March to NBC News hiring former Republican National Committee head Ronna McDaniel as a contributor, a decision the network later rescinded.
Before the assassination attempt, “Morning Joe” spent several days talking about whether Biden should continue running for reelection following the president's poor performance in a debate against Trump — leading Biden to call in to the show to defend his decision to stay.
Toronto is getting pounded by torrential rain Tuesday afternoon and pictures and video are showing the extent of the flooding in the city’s downtown core.
Canada has spent $9 million for a luxury condo in Manhattan to be used as the official residence for its consul general in New York.
Here's a look at what we know so far about the attempt on Donald Trump's life and its aftermath.
JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.
Country music artist Ingrid Andress says she was intoxicated during her much-criticized performance of the national anthem on Monday at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby and will be seeking treatment.
Jack Black’s comedy rock band Tenacious D has cancelled its remaining tour dates after band member Kyle Gass sparked a backlash with an apparent joke about Saturday’s assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Regina-based company Prairie Boy Windows and Doors pleaded guilty in provincial court Monday on fraud charges.
Health officials recently changed the guidelines for respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Here's what Canadians need to know about the guidance and the virus itself.
A Manitoba lawyer has been temporarily suspended from practicing after admitting to punching an articling student in the groin.
Toronto is getting pounded by torrential rain Tuesday afternoon and pictures and video are showing the extent of the flooding in the city’s downtown core.
Windsor police have charged 12 suspects in connection with the abduction and torture of three people and investigators believe there may be more victims.
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in June, with Statistics Canada largely attributing the deceleration to slower year-over-year growth in gasoline prices.
Jubilant and emboldened after Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt, Republicans on Monday nominated the former president to lead their ticket for a third time and welcomed Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate.
Police in Thailand say the bodies of six people were found Tuesday in a luxury hotel in downtown Bangkok and poisoning is suspected.
After the Ohio senator was announced as Trump's vice presidential pick on Monday, one thing became clear: Vance, a 39-year-old Republican with less than two years in Congress, is not well-known among many in his party, even in the swing states Trump hopes he'll deliver.
South Korea's spy agency said Tuesday that a senior North Korea diplomat based in Cuba has fled to South Korea, the latest defection by members of the North's ruling elite that likely hurt leader Kim Jong Un's push to bolster his leadership.
U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Monday 'the buck stops with me' as questions have swirled about the agency’s security preparations following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump Saturday.
Although it’s not an official agenda item at the meeting of Canada’s premiers in Halifax this week, the provincial leaders are sharing concerns about the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump and reassessing the level of protection needed to keep themselves safe.
Quebec's premier wants to bring the issue of asylum seekers to the attention of his fellow provincial leaders.
Canada has spent $9 million for a luxury condo in Manhattan to be used as the official residence for its consul general in New York.
Ontario is reporting a rise in mpox cases, serving as a reminder that the infectious disease is still present, despite a descent from its peak two years ago.
In the years following an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, women are more likely than men to treat anxiety or depression, according to a new report.
The Federal Court of Canada is being asked to declare that only humans — and not artificial intelligence — can be considered authors under Canada’s copyright law.
Students in Prince Edward Island will not be allowed to use cellphones in classrooms this upcoming school year.
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
A new movie staring Jennifer Lawrence will be filming in Alberta later this summer.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in June fell nine per cent compared with May.
Major broadcasters have won a court injunction to prevent internet pirates from illegally streaming live sports events to online viewers.
If you're spending hours 'doomscrolling' on your smartphone every night looking at social media, news and other sites, it can "create a lot of anxiety and stress" in your life, according to an Ottawa registered psychotherapist.
One writer used to make do with deli sandwiches and brought-from-home snacks, but now they have a secret weapon for quick but satisfying road trip lunches.
Colombia's soccer federation president and his son were among 27 people arrested during the crowd control issues that broke out Sunday at the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, police said Monday.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis said Monday he was 'humiliated' after being handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight, then later apologized to by law enforcement, over the weekend.
Weeks before the Olympic Games are set to begin in Paris, the River Seine is still not safe for swimming on most days due to high levels of E. Coli bacteria in the water, according to official data.
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
An event July 22 at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Big Nickel, the largest coin in the world.
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
A ban on shipping B.C. wine directly to consumers in Alberta has been lifted, according to the premiers of both provinces.
A real estate broker in West Vancouver has been fined more than $83,000 for failing to comply with federal money laundering rules.
As residents are advised to avoid areas of flooding, CTV News has compiled a list of some of the ongoing road closures in Toronto.
Calgary police are investigating a violent attack last month that saw the victim assaulted with chains and bats in the middle of Macleod Trail S.E.
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has cancelled the practice permit of a Calgary doctor who was found guilty in 2022 of sexually abusing two patients.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa-Gatineau with wind gusts capable of producing heavy rain, wind and hail arriving in Ottawa this afternoon.
Ottawa's first Chick-fil-A restaurant will open on Thursday. The U.S.-based fast food chain says Chick-fil-A will open at Tanger Outlets on Palladium Drive this week, the 15th restaurant in Canada.
Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood is being shortlisted as a possible candidate for the installation of a tent-like "sprung structure" to house asylum seekers.
There are currently two weather alerts in place for the Greater Montreal area, including a heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch.
Amazon's annual Prime Day event will be held on July 16 and 17, but behind the deals lie health and security concerns for warehouse and delivery workers, according to one former employee.
Quebec government quietly loosened its approach to drug possession over a year ago
Edmonton police and local IT company Technology North are currently training neurodiverse workers in a project centred around body camera footage redaction.
Three people were robbed at gunpoint after a pickleball game in Millet, Alta., on Monday.
There is further risk of thunderstorms in the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a 46-year-old man wanted for numerous firearm, assault and unlawful confinement charges.
The federal government is spending $2.2 million on upgrades to an airport in Cape Breton to make room for increased traffic.
A Manitoba lawyer has been temporarily suspended from practicing after admitting to punching an articling student in the groin.
The City of Winnipeg says a College Avenue apartment owner has ordered its residents to vacate the property.
A man has died after a shooting following a soccer game in Winnipeg over the weekend.
It was a busy weekend for Saskatchewan RCMP officers as they responded to 147 calls for service during Country Thunder.
Regina-based company Prairie Boy Windows and Doors pleaded guilty in provincial court Monday on fraud charges.
Saskatchewan’s justice minister is celebrating a minor victory in her dispute with the federal tax agency over the carbon levy on home heating.
A woman’s body was recovered Monday from the banks of Grand River in Kitchener, Ont.
Police are asking the public to avoid Robert Ferrie Drive in Kitchener as officers respond to a barricaded person.
The search continues for two missing boaters in Kitchener, Ont. who reportedly ran into trouble this weekend on the Grand River.
Three unions have joined forces to intervene in the appeal case over Saskatchewan's pronoun consent law.
The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has applied to have his permanent resident status returned.
Cleanup is continuing after a storm bringing intense rain to parts of northeastern Ontario passed through the region on Monday washing out roads and creating sinkholes.
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
The Los Angeles Kings have signed former Sudbury Wolves centre and emerging NHL star Quinton Byfield to a five-year, $31.25 million contract extension.
The search and recovery continues Tuesday for a 14 year old who went missing in Lake Erie on Sunday. OPP told CTV News, officers have been in Port Stanley since this morning.
Drivers are asked to proceed carefully in flooded areas and not to attempt to drive on closed roads.
Four people were rescued from Lake Erie near Port Stanley on Monday night. Around 9 p.m., emergency services responded to a report of swimmers in distress off the main beach.
A Barrie man will spend a year behind bars after pleading guilty to driving while high and crashing head-on into another vehicle in 2022.
Police have laid charges in the death of a six-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in Orillia in January.
One couple is revolutionizing the non-alcoholic beverage market in Simcoe County.
Windsor police have charged 12 suspects in connection with the abduction and torture of three people and investigators believe there may be more victims.
Windsor police officers are asking for help locating a suspect following a shooting in the city’s west end.
A Windsor Paralympian is now competing as a motivational speaker.
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating a brush fire that scorched a large swath of a popular seaside park in Nanaimo, saying upwards of 150 young people were partying in the park when the blaze began.
Outside help is arriving to battle British Columbia wildfires that authorities expect to flare this week, with Australian and New Zealand firefighters on the way and crews and aircraft from other provinces already on the ground.
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
The COVID-19 blockade at Coutts, Alta., drew on support from a cross-section of people, including a country musician who jumped at the chance to perform 'Freedom' at the barricade, a courtroom heard Monday.
A new pilot program is helping to find, track and remove contaminated materials from Lethbridge's green and blue carts using artificial intelligence (AI).
Southern Alberta farmers were happy to receive some of the wettest weather in recent years this spring.
The community-wide effort to save the YMCA in Sault Ste. Marie is officially a success.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie made an arrest Monday in a break, enter, theft and mischief case that took place March 31.
A 39-year-old in the Sault discovered the third time wasn’t the charm when he was arrested for breaking into the same business for a third time in just a few days.
Wildfires burning near Labrador City, N.L. have prompted mining companies in the area to temporarily halt operations.
Water bombers from Quebec are helping to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of Labrador City.
A change in wind direction, cooler temperatures and possible precipitation made for favourable conditions for attacking the wildfire threatening Labrador City, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador said Sunday.
