Movies and TV shows affected by Hollywood actors and screenwriters' strikes
Hollywood productions and promotional tours around the world have been put on indefinite hold as actors join writers on the picket lines as they seek new contracts with studios and streaming services.
Late-night talk shows and many television productions were put on long-term hiatus due to the writers strike, movie tentpoles, some in mid-production, have shut down too from Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" sequel to "Deadpool 3," and studios are also pushing some of their completed films into 2024 as well.
On Thursday, Warner Bros. reshuffled several films, notably moving "Dune 2" from November to March 2024. The studio also shifted the release date of a "Lord of the Rings" movie that will now arrive in theaters in December 2024.
Here's a selected look at shows and films in suspension.
SHOWS THAT HAVE PAUSED WORK DURING WRITERS STRIKE
"1923" -- Paramount+
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight" -- HBO
"Abbott Elementary" -- ABC
"American Dad" -- Fox
"American Horror Story" -- FX
"Big Mouth" -- Netflix
"Billions" -- Showtime
"The Chi" -- Showtime
"Cobra Kai" -- Netflix
"Daredevil: Born Again" -- Disney+
"Duster" -- Max
"Emily in Paris" -- Netflix
"Family Guy" -- Fox
"FBI: Most Wanted" -- CBS
"Grey's Anatomy" -- ABC
"Hacks" -- Max
"The Last of Us" -- HBO
"Law & Order" -- NBC
"Metropolis" -- Apple TV+
"Penguin" -- Max
"Severance" -- Apple TV+
"The Sex Lives of College Girls" -- Max
"Stranger Things" -- Netflix
"The Summer I Turned Pretty" -- Prime Video
"Yellowjackets" -- Showtime
MOVIES IN (VARIOUS STAGES) OF PRODUCTION THAT SHUT DOWN
"Deadpool 3" -- Disney/Marvel (originally set for May 3, 2024)
"Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part II" -- Paramount (originally set for June 28, 2024)
"Beetlejuice 2" -- Warner Bros (originally set for Sept. 6, 2024)
"Gladiator 2" -- Paramount (originally set for Nov. 24, 2024)
"Wicked" -- Universal (originally set for Nov. 27, 2024)
Untitled Karate Kid film -- Sony (now Dec. 13, 2024)
"Blade" -- Disney (now Feb. 14, 2025)
"G20" -- (TBD)
"Lilo & Stitch" -- Disney (TBD)
"Mortal Kombat 2"-- Warner Bros. (TBD)
"Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" -- Sony (TBD)
Untitled Brad Pitt F1 Film -- Apple (TBD)
"Venom 3" -- Sony (TBD)
MOVIES DELAYING RELEASES
"Challengers" -- MGM/Amazon (now April 26, 2024)
"Dune: Part Two"- Warner Bros. (now March 15, 2024)
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" -- Sony (now March 29, 2024)
"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" -- Warner Bros. (now April 12, 2024)
"Kraven the Hunter" -- Sony (now Aug. 30, 2024)
"The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" -- Warner Bros (now Dec. 13, 2024)
"Poor Things" -- Searchlight Pictures (now Dec. 8)
"Problemista" -- A24 (TBD)
"They Listen" -- Sony (TBD)
Untitled Dirty Dancing Sequel -- Lionsgate (now 2025)
"White Bird" -- Lionsgate (now Winter 2023)
SHOWS THAT HAVE CANCELED EPISODES DURING WRITERS STRIKE
"Jimmy Kimmel Live" -- ABC
"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" -- HBO
"Late Night With Seth Myers" -- NBC
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" -- CBS
"Saturday Night Live" -- NBC
"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" -- NBC
