Movie Reviews: While it has the abs, the magic is missing from 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Salma Hayek, left, and Channing Tatum in a scene from "Magic Mike's Last Dance." (Claudette Barius/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Salma Hayek, left, and Channing Tatum in a scene from "Magic Mike's Last Dance." (Claudette Barius/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

  • China calls U.S. House resolution 'political manipulation'

    China on Friday dismissed a U.S. House of Representatives resolution condemning China over a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down above U.S. waters as "purely political manipulation and hyping up." The resolution, which passed unanimously on Thursday, condemned China for a violation of U.S. sovereignty.

    Commuters wearing face masks walk across an intersection near an electronic billboard for China's armed forces during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

  • Revived Trump probe puts Manhattan DA back in spotlight

    Fresh from winning a conviction against Donald Trump's family company for tax fraud, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has convened a new grand jury in a reinvigorated investigation that could lead to the first ever criminal charges against a former U.S. president.

    Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg during a news conference in New York, on Feb. 7, 2023. (Seth Wenig / AP)

  • Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine with broad bombardments

    Russia unleashed strategic bombers, killer drones and rockets in a barrage of attacks on Ukrainian targets early Friday, as a military push by Moscow that Kyiv says has been brewing for days appeared to pick up pace ahead of the one-year anniversary of its invasion.

  • Pence subpoenaed by special counsel probing Trump

    Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person with direct knowledge of the event.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social