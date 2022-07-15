Movie reviews: 'Where the Crawdads Sing' is a unique coming-of-age story, but lacks soul

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING: 2 ½ STARS

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Taylor John Smith, left, and Daisy Edgar-Jones in a scene from "Where the Crawdads Sing." (Michele K. Short/Sony Pictures via AP)

“Where the Crawdads Sing,” the Reese Witherspoon-produced movie, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Delia Owens and now playing in theatres, is a bildungsroman. That may sound like the name of a frenetic Hobbit wedding dance or a syrupy-sweet Klingon dessert, but it’s actually just a fancy word for a study of a person's formative years or spiritual education. Ripe with themes of abandonment, solitude and, ultimately, independence, the movie is a unique coming-of-age story that covers spiritual growth and more earthy concerns.

Set in and around the small North Carolina town of Barkley Cove, the story focusses on Kya, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones. Abandoned as a child (played by Jojo Regina as a youngster), she raised herself in the nearby coastal marshlands. Nicknamed “Marsh Girl” by the locals, she is almost completely isolated. With no formal education, she learns to survive by observing the marsh wildlife.

Resilient and clever, she says, "The marsh taught me how to survive, but it didn’t teach me everything."

When her head is turned by two young men from town, the kindly Tate (Taylor John Smith) and chauvinistic football star Chase (Harris Dickinson), she enters an unfamiliar world. Regarded with suspicion, laughed at and harassed, her life takes a dire turn when Chase turns up dead. Charged with murder and facing the death penalty, Kya must draw on all her experience to endure.

"In spite of everything trying to stomp it out, life persists," she says. "Where out yonder, where the crawdads sing, the marsh knows one thing above all else; every creature does what it must to survive."

“Where the Crawdads Sing” is a lot of things. It’s a love triangle, a murder mystery, a story of overcoming the odds and yet, none of it really sticks. What could have been a steamy Southern Gothic, ripe with sex and death, is instead a sleepily paced melodrama that doesn’t deliver on the premise of female empowerment promised by the film’s intriguing lead character.

Kya could have been an electric, autodidactic character, persevering against overwhelming odds—abuse, heartbreak and abandonment—to blossom spiritually. Edgar-Jones conveys some of that through her wide-eyed performance, and her intelligence is obvious, but the resilience needed for Kya to survive and thrive is lacking.

Without a galvanizing lead character, the heart and soul of “Where the Crawdads Sing” is lost, leaving behind warmed over intrigue and melodrama.

MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS: 3 STARS

This image released by Focus Features shows Lesley Manville sin a scene from "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris." (Liam Daniel/Focus Features via AP)

I usually avoid movies with titles that rhyme. For every “Be Kind Rewind” or “Chop Shop,” which I liked, there’s a “From Prada to Nada” or “Good Luck Chuck” to remind me that some of the time, a rhyme equals grime.

OK, that was lame, but you get the idea.

Cutesy titles are often the first warning sign of what is to follow. The new film, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” commits the name game sin, but Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville brings the poetry to the movie.

Set in 1957, Manville plays Ada Harris, an optimistic London house cleaner. “Today’s my lucky day,” she says. A self-described “invisible woman,” she is also a dreamer, a person who hangs on to the belief that her husband Eddie will finally come home from war, and something better is always around the corner.

Only one of those things is true.

When Eddie is officially declared killed in action, she is devastated, but stoic. “I should have known he would have gotten back to me if he could have,” she said, holding back tears. “Well, footloose and fancy free.”

When she sees a beautiful Dior haute couture gown belonging to one of her aristocratic customers, it is an epiphany. Although the dress costs double what she makes a year, she makes it her goal to visit 30 Avenue Montaigne, Christian Dior’s namesake boutique in Paris, and treat herself to a dress.

Through a series of unlikely happenstances, Mrs. Harris raises enough money to get to the City of Lights, pay cash for the dress and fulfil her dream, but how will she, as the snobby Dior house manager Claudine Colbert (Isabelle Huppert) asks, “Give the dress the life it deserves?"

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” is the kind of feel good-movie that seems as though it was written by an algorithm. Of course, it’s based on the 1958 novel “Mrs. 'Arris Goes to Paris” by Paul Gallico, which later a became TV movie of the same name starring Angela Lansbury, Diana Rigg, and Omar Sharif, but it feels as though a bot was asked, “What makes people feel all cuddly- cushy?”

How about some old school British slang, some romance, the Eiffel Tower, glittering dresses, some class warfare and even a tad of existentialism? Nothing like a movie about aspirations with a side of Jean-Paul Sartre.

The philosopher’s name is used as a prop to illustrate the intellectual prowess of the French love interests (Alba Baptista and Lucas Bravo), but Mrs. Harris appears to take Sartre’s ideas to heart.

When Sartre said, “Life begins on the other side of despair,” he may have been talking about Mrs. Harris’s rebirth after she learned Eddie wasn’t coming back to her. Sartre’s observation, “We are our choices,” applies to the title character’s indomitable spirit and her decision to find the beauty in her world, no matter how frivolous. While the movie reduces the existentialist’s theories to pop psychology, the uplift in Manville’s winning performance provides an escape to a more glamourous time (even if it takes place in Paris during a garbage strike).

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” is predictable and overlong, but Manville brings the heart and soul.

HALLELUJAH: LEONARD COHEN, A JOURNEY, A SONG: 3 ½ STARS

This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Leonard Cohen, subject of the documentary "Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song." (Courtesy of the Cohen Estate/Sony Pictures Classics via AP)

“Hallelujah,” Leonard Cohen’s haunting hymn of desire, spirituality and the mystery of life, took seven years to write. Begun when Jimmy Carter was the American president, the song wasn’t released until Ronald Reagan was in his second term.

How does that compare to other songwriters? In a famous story, Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen are having lunch. “I really like ‘Hallelujah,’” Dylan said. “How long did it take you to write that?”

“Seven years,” came the reply.

Returning the compliment, Cohen said, “I really like ‘I and I,’” a tune from Dylan’s “Infidels” album. “How long did it take you to write that?”

“About 15 minutes,” Dylan said.

“I always thought I sweated over this stuff,” Cohen says in “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song,” a new documentary now playing in theatres, “But I had no idea what sweating over this stuff meant until I found myself in a shabby hotel room trying to finish ‘Hallelujah’ and not being able to finish it.”

The new documentary expands beyond the seven years of Cohen’s endless scribbling of lyrics, to essay what he calls, “My curious career and marginal presence on the edges of the music scene.”

Directed and edited by Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine, the film stitches together new interviews with old friends of the singer, archival footage, musical performances and photographs. It paints a portrait of a spiritual seeker, a poet on an endless hunt for meaning through career ups and downs.

One of the downs was the release of “Various Positions,” the album that contained the original version of “Hallelujah.” Hindsight is 20/20, of course, but at the time the album was rejected by

Walter Yetnikoff, the head of Columbia. Refusing to release it domestically, Yetnikoff gave Cohen a show biz kiss-off. “Leonard, we know you’re great. But we don’t know if you’re any good.”

The album and the song languished, ignored and virtually unheard, until John Cale revived the tune for a tribute album called “I’m Your Fan.” Revamping the arrangement and incorporating several of Cohen’s unused verses, the song finally caught the ear of the public, including folk-rock singer Jeff Buckley. His version (based on Cale’s interpretation) would go on to be named one of Rolling Stone's The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, and is likely the best known in a field that includes covers by everyone from Rufus Wainwright and k.d. lang, to Pentatonix and Willie Nelson. “It's a great song,” said Buckley. “I wish I had written it.”

Strangely enough, it was a sequence in the Mike Myers animated film “Shrek,” featuring Cale’s arrangement, that gave the tune a whole new energy for a younger audience. Eventually, the “cleaned-up” “Shrek” version would become an “American Idol” and “X-Factor” talent show staple, and re-enter the charts several times. At one point it took the top two spots on the British charts at the same time, while Cohen’s 1984 was in the Top 40, a fact that tickled Cohen. “It was an ironic sidebar because the record that it came from wasn’t considered good enough for the American market,” he says in the film. “There is a certain sense of revenge that rose in my heart.”

Fans of Cohen may not learn too much they don’t already know in “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.” But, from music to meditation, poetry to prayer, he remains -- even in the broadest of biographical strokes -- a fascinating character.

As for the song? Cohen says he’s happy for its success but says, “I think people should stop singing it for a little while.”