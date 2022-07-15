Movie reviews: 'Where the Crawdads Sing' is a unique coming-of-age story, but lacks soul

Movie reviews: 'Where the Crawdads Sing' is a unique coming-of-age story, but lacks soul

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social