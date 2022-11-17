Movie reviews: 'The Menu' triumphs as a delicious story of revenge

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Ralph Fiennes, center, in a scene from the film "The Menu." (Eric Zachanowich/Searchlight Pictures via AP) This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Ralph Fiennes, center, in a scene from the film "The Menu." (Eric Zachanowich/Searchlight Pictures via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social